Taxi driver robbed at knifepoint in Langley

A taxi driver was held knifepoint and robbed by a man and woman during a ‘distressing incident’ in Langley on Sunday.

Between 12.30am and 1am, the victim, a 46-year-old man, picked up the pair from the taxi rank opposite the Harte and Garter Hotel in Thames Street, Windsor.

The driver took them to St Marys Road in Langley, where the pair asked to stop at The Chestnuts pub.

After turning around in the car park and asking for the fare, the driver was grabbed in a headlock by the male passenger.

The attacker shouted, demanding money, and threatened the driver with a bladed object, believed to be a knife.

The female passenger jumped onto the front seat of the taxi and searched the vehicle, taking the taxi’s money bag which contained cash.

The robbers then left, running down an alleyway close to the pub. The victim did not sustain any injuries.

The woman was described as Asian, 25 to 30-years-old, with a slim build and dark eyes. She was wearing a black head scarf, a plain black dress and light grey trainers with white soles.

The man was described as Asian, about 25-years-old and 5ft 10ins tall. He was of slim build with straight black hair and was wearing a light grey jumper, possibly a sports top.

Investigating officer, Police Constable Edward Elms from Slough Police station, said: “This was a distressing incident for the victim and we believe this incident is linked to two other incidents involving similar descriptions of the offenders involved.

“We would urge anyone with any concerns to contact police, including taxi drivers who may have noticed two people fitting this description at the taxi rank in Thames Street, Windsor or around the area.

“We are determined to identify and locate these individuals in order to bring them to justice.”

Call police on 101 quoting reference number 43170154848, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.