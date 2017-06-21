Police make three arrests in connection with taxi robberies

Police have arrested two men and a woman in connection with a string of robberies which targeted taxi drivers in Langley.

A 34-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man, both from Slough, were arrested on June 8 on suspicion of robbery. They have been released under investigation.

A second 34-year-old man from Slough was arrested the following day and also released under investigation.

The arrests are in connection with five robberies of taxi drivers which took place in the Langley area of Slough on November 14, 2015, November 22, 2015, December 4, 2016, and April 17 and May 28 this year.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.