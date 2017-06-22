Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus Rex to open Langley school's summer fair

One of the Premier League’s most famous mascots is set to open a Langley catholic school’s summer fair on Saturday.

Gunnersaurus Rex, the club mascot of Arsenal Football Club, is appearing at the Holy Family School in Langley High Street.

The big green dinosaur has been prowling the touchline at the North London club’s home games since 1994.

Fairgoers will be able to see him at noon, with the fair set to run until 3pm.

Bubble football, pony rides and hungry hippo inflatables will also be on offer.

Adult entry is £1 while children go free.