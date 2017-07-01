Bin chute fire at Langley tower block triggers major response from firefighters

Firefighters rushed to a Langley tower block for the third time in a week to tackle a bin chute fire.

The alarm was raised at Broom House at 11pm last night (Friday) and crews shortly arrived from Slough, Langley, Windsor, Heathrow and Hayes.

They put out the fire, which had started in the ground floor bin room, and then checked every floor of the high rise building for smoke logging to reassure residents.

It is not yet known how the fire started.

Following the Grenfell fire tragedy, the leader of Slough Borough Council, Cllr Sohail Munawar, said Broom House would be subject to an 'urgent review' as the tower block is fully occupied.