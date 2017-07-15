Firefighters offer safety advice after Langley washing machine fire

A washing machine fire was dealt with by firefighters from Slough this morning.

They were called to a house in Bridgewater Court, Langley at about 11.30am by the homeowner.

The small fire was caused because the drum had stopped spinning but the motor was trying to turn it.

It did not damage the rest of the house but caused an ‘awful smell’.

Watch manager Andy Gibbons advised people not run their washing machines when out of the house or sleeping.

He also recommended registering ‘white goods’ at registermyappliance.org.uk which notifies you when there is a recall on a product you own.