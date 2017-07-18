Three taken to hospital following crash in Langley

Firefighters administered first aid when three people were injured in a car crash on the A4 in Langley this afternoon (Tuesday).

A crew from Langley Fire Station was called to the two-car crash at the junction of Ditton Road at 1pm.

All passengers were out of the car when they arrived and they treated the injured with oxygen and bandaging until South Central Ambulance Service arrived.

Two men and one woman were taken to hospital. Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour.