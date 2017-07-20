Driver knocked unconscious by three men who kicked his car

A driver was knocked unconscious by three men who had blocked the road and kicked his car in Langley.

At about 1pm on Saturday, the victim, a 46-year-old man, was driving down Nash Road when he was blocked by three men walking down the middle of the road.

When he used his car horn, the three men kicked his car. As he got out to challenge them, he was punched multiple times in the face and knocked out.

The attackers ran away along Nash Street towards Langley High Street.

The victim required hospital treatment for his injuries but has since been discharged.

One of the offenders was described as white, another as Asian and the ethnicity of the third man is unknown.

All three were between the ages of 16 and 20, wore baseball caps with their hoods up and covered their faces with scarves.

Investigating Officer, Police Constable Michael Miller, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have seen the men in the area during this period.”

Call police on 101, quoting the reference number '43170209052'. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.