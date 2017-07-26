Family releases tribute to 23-year-old who died in crash near Legoland

A tribute to John Spicer, who died in a traffic collision in Winkfield Road on Sunday, has been issued by his family this evening.

The 23-year-old was declared dead at the scene when he was involved in a three-car crash near the Legoland roundabout at about 10.45pm. A 50-year-old man from Bracknell also died following the crash

The tribute said: “John was part of a large family including six siblings. He was loved by everyone he met.

"He lived in Langley all his life making many friends throughout his school years at Parlaunt Park, Foxborough and later in Desborough Secondary School in Maidenhead.

“He lived for the moment enjoying life to the full in the fast lane.

"He had a heart of gold always being there for his family and friends. He would know exactly how to make everyone laugh and bring a room to life with his witty comments!

“John boy will be sorely missed by us all and everyone who he ever came to meet.”