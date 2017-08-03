Warning of delays following overturned vehicle on the M4

05:36PM, Thursday 03 August 2017
Three lanes are currently blocked on the M4 going towards London due to an overturned vehicle.
The incident took place on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 5 and 4B.
Highways England is warning drivers to expect 40 minutes of delays.
