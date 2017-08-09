Construction work begins on revamp and extension of Langley Leisure Centre

Construction work began on Monday to revamp and extend Langley Leisure Centre.

The work, expected to be completed in summer 2018, includes doubling the gym capacity, repairs to the roof, and new floor and tiling in the swimming pool and changing village.

There will also be improvements to the changing rooms and pool filtration system.

The leisure centre was first built in 1997 and closed to the public in May so pre-construction tests could be carried out.

The project is being carried out by Slough Urban Renewal (SUR), a partnership between Slough Borough Council and Morgan Sindall Investments Ltd.

More than £55m is being invested by the council in a bid to regenerate leisure facilities in the town, including the ice arena, Arbour Park Community Stadium and The Centre.

Councillor Joginder Bal, cabinet member for environment and leisure, said: “The pre-construction work is over and now the major work begins.

“I am really excited to see the site develop and can’t wait for it to open next year.”

When complete, Langley Leisure Centre will be operated by Everyone Active, the council’s new leisure partner.