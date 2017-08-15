Crooks trick their way into homes during distraction burglaries

Thames Valley Police is linking two distraction burglaries which took place in Slough last week.

Between 1pm and 3pm on Tuesday, August 8, two men visited an address in Northborough Road claiming to be from the council.

The victim, an elderly woman, let them into the home after the pair said there was a problem with her water pressure and they needed to check the pipes.

After the men had left, the victim discovered money had been stolen.

The first man was described as white, about 27-year-old, slim, clean shaven and about 6ft tall. He was wearing a jacket, trousers and had a picture ID card.

The second man was described as white, about 50-years-old, of large build with a grey beard. He was wearing a jacket and trousers.

At about 3pm the same day, three men went to an address in Thompson Close, claiming to be promoting a local business.

After being let into the property, one of the men spoke to the victims, two men in their 60s, while the other two went upstairs.

When one of the victims challenged the men, he was pushed out the way and the trio left in the direction of Nash Road.

Money was stolen during the incident by the three men, who were all described as white.

No-one was injured during either distraction burglary.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant John Wordsworth said: “We are conducting a full investigation into these incidents which, at this stage, we believe may be linked.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in these areas at these times to get in touch with me.

“Criminals such as these rely on finding a way to scam their way into people’s homes, and I’d like to take the opportunity to remind residents not to buy, sell or sign up for work on the doorstep no matter how urgent your visitor says the work is.

“Genuine callers will have identification which they will be happy to show you and will encourage you to close the door on them while you check with the relevant authorities or ask a friend or family member for help.

“If you do not feel comfortable then do not open the door or let them into your property.”

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.