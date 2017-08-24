Thu, 24
Crews called to fire at Broom House for fifth time in recent weeks

Firefighters were called to deal with a chute fire at a high rise building for fifth time in recent weeks.

A 60-year-old man burned his face and suffered smoke inhalation after tackling a small bin fire at Broom House in Reddington Drive.

The man was treated by firefighters from Langley who were called out at 12.14pm today.

They arrived to find the fire had been dealt with by the man, who was a member of the on-site security staff.

Firefighters gave the man oxygen before handing him over to South Central Ambulance Service.

The crew was on scene for an hour and carried out a thorough check to ensure the fire was completely out and no further action was required.

Following a series of similar reports last month, Slough Borough Council issued a statement to say it would take legal action to evict anyone who  was found to be responsible for the fires.

