Read our new lifestyle magazine for summer 2017

Get set for summer with our new compact lifestyle magazine.

Baylis Media Ltd, the publisher behind the Advertiser and Express, has launched the new quarterly Completely magazine with a summer edition packed with seasonal event information and style ideas.

There's also travel tips, ideas for your home and food and drink, including exclusive gin cocktails.

We also have an interview with eighties pop icon Sonia ahead of her Rewind South performance in August.

Download the latest edition here or look out for copies in Maidenhead, Burnham, Windsor and surrounding villages.