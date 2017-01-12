Met Office issues ice warning for Friday morning

Motorists have been warned of difficult driving conditions and possible disruption tomorrow morning due to icy conditions across the South-east.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of ice covering Windsor and Maidenhead, Slough, Buckinghamshire and Wokingham, which will be in place from 12.05am tomorrow (Friday) until 11am on the same day.

It said ice is expected to form on untreated surfaces tonight and last until the next morning.

A yellow snow warning remains for today, but the times it will be in place have been revised to noon-11.55pm.

Heathrow Airport has warned airlines will be adjusting their schedules today for the wintry weather and has urged passengers to check their flight status.