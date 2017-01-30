Thousands in Windsor and Maidenhead sign petition against Donald Trump state visit to UK

A petition to prevent US President Donald Trump from making a state visit to the United Kingdom has nearly 4,000 signatures from Windsor and Maidenhead.

The petition, which was created by Graham Guest, has more than one million signatures.

It states President Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US government, but he should not be invited to make an official state visit because it would cause ‘embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen’.

It states: “Donald Trump's well documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales. Therefore during the term of his presidency Donald Trump should not be invited to the United Kingdom for an official State Visit.”

At the time of writing, the petition had 2,021 signatures from the Prime Minister’s constituency of Maidenhead, and 1,923 signatures from Windsor, home of Her Majesty the Queen.

More than 1,800 signatures are from Slough and more than 2,000 signatures are from Wokingham.

On Friday night, Trump signed an executive order banning people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for 90 days.

The petition is now set to be debated by parliament as it has more than 100,000 signatures.

Visit https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/171928/ to view the petition.