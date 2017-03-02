Bus service from Maidenhead and Slough to Luton Airport to be launched

Holidaymakers will be able to travel directly to Luton Airport with the introduction of a new bus service.

The Luton Flyer, run by Courtney Buses, which starts on April 1 will stop at Maidenhead and Slough twice a day.

Designed to reach the airport for morning and evening flights, services will call at Bridge Road, Maidenhead at 4.40am and 4.30pm and at Slough Bus Station at 5.05am and 5pm.

It will start at Bracknell and also stop at Wokingham.

The company decided to start the service, which will be the number 350, after hearing from passengers the difficulty in getting to Luton Airport by public transport. The only option at the moment is going via London.

General manager of Courtney Buses said: “It is a completely new venture.

“We are quite excited, it is a major investment as we don’t tend to run coaches anymore.”

The bus will cost £25 for an adult single and £35 for a return to be used in one month.

A return will cost £60 for two adults with further reductions for four and six adults.