Rail disruption between Ealing Broadway and London Paddington

Commuters heading home this evening are set to face disruption between Ealing Broadway and London Paddington.

Some train services have been cancelled due to urgent track repairs which mean fewer trains able to run on all lines to and from the stations.

Disruption is expected to continue until the end of the day.

Visit https://www.journeycheck.com/greatwesternrailway/ for further updates.

