Stories of the week: March 4-10

Fundraising party to be held for baby born with rare form of leukaemia

A brave family are fundraising for Great Ormond Street Hospital after their baby was born with a rare form of leukaemia.

When Maggie-Mae Morgan was born on Thursday, October 13, in Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, her parents David and Leah, who live in Holyport, noticed she had 50 small lumps over her body, including two that were close to her heart.

TV's Nick Knowles joins calls to save Windsor's Cinnamon Cafe as it faces uncertain future

A popular cafe in Windsor faces an uncertain future after it was placed on a rolling one month lease, according to its owner.

Ian Jones, 59, owns the Windsor Royal Shopping Centre-based Cinnamon Cafe, which employs 29 staff – who he has had to warn will be made redundant if the lease expires.

Police appeal after teenage boy is injured in altercation at youth football game

A 15-year-old boy who was playing in a youth football game in Burnham was assaulted by two men on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The victim was playing for Lambourn FC's under 16 side against a Burnham Juniors youth team when an altercation took place in the second half.

Slough Town goalkeeper thanks supporters following successful operation on fractured spine

Messages of gratitude have been shared by Slough Town FC goalkeeper Mark Scott following a successful operation on his neck yesterday (Monday).

While playing at Arbour Park on Saturday, the keeper fractured his spine around the base of his neck, causing his spine to move after colliding with Basingstoke Town player Nana Owusu in the first half.

Thugs injure couple in unprovoked homophobic train attack

An ice skating coach and personal trainer who lost two teeth in a homophobic attack on his way home from a Valentine’s Day meal has said he can’t understand what provoked the assault.

Phillip Poole, of West Road, Maidenhead, was returning home by train from a meal in Reading with his partner Zbynek Zatloukal, when they were set upon in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Mystery goat tied to post in Maidenhead High Street

A goat has been causing a stir in Maidenhead High Street after it was spotted tied to a post.

Members of the public took to social media to post pictures of the strange sight after the goat made an appearance early on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters rescue primary school pupil from tree

Firefighters from Maidenhead rescued a school pupil after he climbed up a fir tree at St Luke’s Primary on Tuesday.

Slough firefighters also attended the incident and were called to the Cookham Road school at about 12.15pm to help the boy, who they believed to be about seven years old. The incident was resolved by 12.45pm.

Legoland planning dispute set to cost Royal Borough more than £250,000

A planning dispute between the Royal Borough and Legoland Windsor has now cost the taxpayer more than £250,000.

The council confirmed today (Monday) it will pay the resort £170,000 to cover its legal fees following a planning inquiry over the building of a proposed haunted house ride.

Burst water main causing disruption in Cox Green

A burst water main in Cox Green Road caused disruption to houses and schools in the area.

Cox Green School and Lowbrook Academy have been forced to close for the day. In a statement on its website, Cox Green School said it has been told it will take six to eight hours to repair the burst main.

BBC Panorama documentary on Slough slammed as ‘lazy’, ‘superficial’ and ‘out of touch’

Community cohesion figures, charities, religious figures and councillors from Slough have hit back at a BBC Panorama documentary exploring the impact of immigration in the town.

Monday night's show, titled 'Life in Immigration Town' shows presenter Richard Bilton revisiting Slough having filmed a documentary there 10 years ago.