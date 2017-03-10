Police charge woman following incident in Waitrose

A 25-year-old woman from Slough has been charged following an incident at Waitrose in Maidenhead.

Police were called and arrested a woman yesterday (Thursday).

Today Laura Moody, of London Road, Slough, has been charged with one count of using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

She has been bailed until Monday, March 27, to appear at Slough Magistrates Court.

An ambulance was also called to the incident.

A spokesman from South Central Ambulance said: “Thames Valley Police called us at 2.26pm after a person became unwell during an incident they were responding to at the store.”