Rail services between Reading and London Paddington set to disrupted on Sunday

Rail services are set to be disrupted between Reading and London Paddington this Sunday as electrification works are completed.

Passengers are being advised to check before they travel and start their journeys after 1pm if possible, and passengers with morning tickets will be able to use afternoon or evening services.

The works, which are taking place between Reading and Hayes and Harlington between 1am and 1pm, mean a bus replacement service will operate between Hayes and Burnham.

Bus services will also run from Reading to Heathrow Airport and a number of services from the west of England will terminate at Reading.

The works of Sunday will see Network Rail complete the electrification of 12 miles of railway between Stockley Bridge Junction and Maidenhead ahead of the introduction of new electric services in May and the arrival of Crossrail from 2018.

Great Western Railway managing director Mark Hopwood said: "The Thames Valley is one of the most popular rail corridors in the UK. We have promised the current fleet would be upgraded to provide much needed additional capacity and more comfortable, quieter journeys.

"We started to run half hourly new electric trains in January, delivering over 10,000 more seats a day between London Paddington and Hayes & Harlington. We look forward to being able to extend these services beyond Hayes to Maidenhead this coming May as Network Rail continues its work to upgrade the railway."

Nicky Hughes, head of communications for Network Rail, Western Route said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances vital engineering work now needs to take place at short notice from 0100 hrs to 1300 Sunday, March 26.

"Network Rail and GWR are working together to minimise disruption to passengers.

"As part of our Railway Upgrade plan we will be undertaking essential works to deliver the new electric services in May this year. We apologise for the disruption to services this Sunday and thank passengers for their patience whilst we work to upgrade the railway."