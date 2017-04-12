14-year-old boy arrested in connection with stabbing outside Tenpin Maidenhead

A 14-year-old boy from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent in connection with a stabbing outside the Tenpin Maidenhead bowling alley in Holmanleaze.
The attack happened on Monday, April 3 and saw a 17-year-old boy taken to Wexham Park Hospital and treated for minor stab wounds.
He was discharged the following day.
Thames Valley Police confirmed the boy had been arrested and released under investigation
Comments
Most Shared
Top Ten Articles
Traffic had to be stopped in both directions on the M4 between Junction 8/9 at Maidenhead and Junction 7 in Slough this morning.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a gang stabbed and assaulted two men at a bus stop on Friday in what is believed to be a religiously aggravated attack.