Lorry driver seriously injured in M4 hit and run

A lorry driver is in a serious but stable condition in hospital following a hit and run on the M4 in the early hours of yesterday morning (Wednesday).

The man, who is in his sixties, was driving one of two fairground lorries which stopped on the hard shoulder between junctions 8/9 and 10 on the westbound carriageway, about half a mile before junction 10, at about 1.10am.

He stopped in his blue and white lorry with another red lorry behind, got out of his cab and is believed to have been struck by a passing vehicle, which did not stop after the incident.

The lorry driver was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital and later transferred to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

He suffered serious injuries including fractures to his neck and skull and a bleed on the brain.

Investigating officer PC Marcus Audoin, from the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said: "We are investigating this fail-to-stop collision which resulted in a man sustaining very serious injuries. I would like to appeal to any witnesses to this incident and, in particular, I’m keen to speak to anybody who saw the lorries on the hard shoulder while the driver’s door of the blue and white lorry was open."

Contact police on 101 quoting URN 40 3/5 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.