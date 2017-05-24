Additional police officers deployed in Thames Valley after terror threat is raised to critical

Additional armed and unarmed police have been deployed at 'key locations' around the Thames Valley after the national terror threat was raised to critical in the wake on the Manchester concert attack.

The new threat level, which was confirmed by Prime Minister Theresa May last night, means another attack could be imminent.

Thames Valley Police said there is no intelligence to suggest a specific threat to the Thames Valley, but security measures were stepped up overnight.

Additional officers have been posted at crowded places, including transport hubs and shopping centres.

The force is advising the public not to be alarmed if they see armed officers on foot or in vehicles.

The details of locations, tactics and numbers of police officers on duty have not been confirmed for 'operational reasons'.

Deputy Chief Constable John Campbell said: "I would like to reassure you that the move to critical is something that we prepare for. We will continually review our deployments and take all possible steps to keep people safe within Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire.

"At this time we need everyone to remain alert but not alarmed. We need your help to help us protect our communities and disrupt those who seek to harm us. I would urge you to contact the police straight away if you believe that someone is acting suspiciously.

"Our officers and staff will continue to provide a visible presence in our communities and we have the specialist resources in place to respond in an emergency."