Met Office warns of potential bank holiday rain, thunder and flooding

Bank holiday blues could be on the forecast after the Met Office issued a weather warning.

A yellow notice predicting rain has been put out by the government weatherman for the South-east on Sunday and Monday

It claims there’s a chance a band of heavy rain will lead to ‘torrential downpours’ and possibly even some thunder which could lead to flash flooding.

The warning is in place for slough, Windsor and Maidenhead and Wokingham between noon on Sunday and noon on Monday.

Visit www.metoffice.gov.uk to find out more.

