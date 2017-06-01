Met Office warns of 'torrential downpours' in South-east tomorrow

'Torrential downpours' could hit parts of the South-east tomorrow (Friday), the Met Office has warned.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead and will be in place from 1pm until 11pm.

It warns of the risk of downpours but says most places will miss the worst of the bad weather.

If heavy rain does hit, it could lead to localised surface water flooding and difficult driving conditions.

The Met Office has also warned frequent lightning and the possibility of hail could present an additional hazard.