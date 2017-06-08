LIVE: General Election 2017 in Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor

9.30pm:

Half an hour until the polls close and the first exit polls come out. If you haven't voted yet you've still got time if you hurry. Run (or walk with purpose).

9.27pm:

Right, let's introduce you to our team tonight.

Here in Maidenhead, we have reporters Grace Witherden and David Lee, photographer Ian Longthorne, digital editor James Preston (that's me!), deputy editor Nicola Hine and editor Martin Trepte.

In Slough, reporters Stephen Delahunty and James Harrison will be at the Montem Leisure Centre as the town decides who will become its new MP.

9.20pm:

There is a huge media presence here in the Prime Minister's constituency. Major broadcasters are all here (but you should stick with us for the best coverage).

We've arrived at the Magnet. Here's what we can see. TV crews are on the stage to left. Result will be declared on right. @MaidenheadAds pic.twitter.com/fq8Hwl2Wur — Nicola Hine (@nicola_hine) June 8, 2017

9.10pm:

Grab a coffee and settle in. We are live from the Magnet Leisure Centre throughout the night for the general election counts.