Thu, 08
Fri, 09
Sat, 10
SECTION INDEX

LIVE: General Election 2017 in Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor

Our editorial team will be providing updates throughout the night to bring you the latest news from the general election counts for the Maidenhead, Windsor, Slough and Beaconsfield parliamentary seats. We will be bringing you interviews, photos, videos and facts and figures as we get them, and you will be the first to know the all-important results when they come in.

the Advertiser and Express editorial team

Reporter:

the Advertiser and Express editorial team

0
LIVE: General Election 2017 in Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor

9.30pm:

Half an hour until the polls close and the first exit polls come out. If you haven't voted yet you've still got time if you hurry. Run (or walk with purpose).

9.27pm:

Right, let's introduce you to our team tonight.

Here in Maidenhead, we have reporters Grace Witherden and David Lee, photographer Ian Longthorne, digital editor James Preston (that's me!), deputy editor Nicola Hine and editor Martin Trepte.

In Slough, reporters Stephen Delahunty and James Harrison will be at the Montem Leisure Centre as the town decides who will become its new MP.

9.20pm:

There is a huge media presence here in the Prime Minister's constituency. Major broadcasters are all here (but you should stick with us for the best coverage).

9.10pm:

Grab a coffee and settle in. We are live from the Magnet Leisure Centre throughout the night for the general election counts.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved