Rail passengers facing 'major disruption' on London Paddington lines

Trains travelling to and from London Paddington are facing 'major disruption' this afternoon, with some services set to be delayed by up to an hour, cancelled or revised.
Services are being run at reduced speeds on all lines due to a obstruction on the line between Paddington and Hayes & Harlington.
Disruption is expected to continue until at least 5.30pm.
Visit http://www.nationalrail.co.uk/service_disruptions/165572.aspx for more details.
