Met Office warns of heavy, thundery showers in South-east

The good weather could be set to finally break tomorrow (Thursday) with the Met Office forecasting a band of heavy, thundery showers.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for much of the South-east, including Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead, from 6am tomorrow until 1pm.

It said showers are expected to move from west to east in the morning. Some places will miss them, but where they do occur there is the potential for heavy downpours.

The Met Office said the rain could produce sudden localised flooding or homes and businesses and disruption to power supplies from lightning strikes.