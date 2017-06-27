Tue, 27
Heavy rain weather warning issued for Berkshire and Bucks

Thundery rain weather warning for Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough

Heavy and thundery rain could be set to hit parts of the South-east this evening (Tuesday) and overnight.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, which will be valid for Windsor, Maidenhead and Slough from 4pm until 9am tomorrow (Wednesday).

It says there is an increasing risk of heavy rain, with thunder possible, but many places will miss the worst.

It adds some areas could stay dry, but where the rain does hit it could produce 20-30mm in an hour.

There is a low likelihood of flooding to homes and businesses and the potential for disruption to transport. 

