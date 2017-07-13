Crossrail: More services set to run between Paddington and Maidenhead on Elizabeth Line

Peak services from Paddington to Maidenhead are set to be increased from four trains to six trains per hour on the new Elizabeth Line.

Services on the line are set to be more extensive and frequent than originally planned when Crossrail works are completed and the line becomes fully operational in December 2019, Transport for London (TfL) announced today.

The move means peak services from Reading will also double from two trains per hour to four per hour.

The announcement comes after collaboration with the Department for Transport, Network Rail and the train operating companies on a final timetable for Elizabeth Line services.

Off-peak services between Paddington and Whitechapel will be increased from 16 trains to 20 trains per hour, while an additional two trains per hour will run between Paddington and Shenfield and a further two trains per hour will be introduced off-peak between Paddington and Abbey Wood.

Trains will also now call at Heathrow Terminal 5, meaning all of the airport's terminals will be served by the line. Six trains per hour will serve the terminals, with four going to Terminals 2, 3 and 4 and two going to Terminals 2,3 and 5.

The number of trains operating on the line will also be increased from 66 to 70.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “The Elizabeth line will transform travel across London, with new state-of-the-art trains moving passengers quickly across key parts of London and the South-east. I am delighted that we can today announce that Elizabeth line services will be more frequent than originally planned, making journeys even more convenient for people travelling in and out of London, and helping ease pressure on other parts of our busy transport network. With more regular services connecting central London with key locations like Heathrow Airport, the benefits will be felt directly by millions of commuters, tourists, and businesses every year.”