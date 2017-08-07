Child arrests in Thames Valley fall by 69 per cent since 2010

The number of children arrested in the Thames Valley area fell by 69 per cent between 2010 and 2016.

Figures released by the Howard League for Penal Reform today shows every force in the country made fewer arrests in 2016 than 2010, with the national figure falling by 64 per cent.

In 2010, Thames Valley Police arrested 8,012 children aged 17 and under. Last year the number dropped to 2,446.

The Howard League is a charity which works with police to keep as many children out of the criminal justice system as possible, as it believes those who fall into it are more likely to reoffend.

It said Thames Valley Police, like many other forces, now has a system in place so that an inspector reviews every child arrest.

Frances Crook, chief executive of the Howard League for Penal Reform, said: “For the sixth year running, we have seen a significant reduction in child arrests across the country. This is a tremendous achievement, and we will continue to support police forces to develop their good practice and reduce the number to an absolute minimum.

“Police should be applauded for their positive approach, and the Howard League is proud to have played its part in a transformation that will make our communities safer.

“By working together, we are ensuring that tens of thousands of children will have a brighter future and not be dragged into a downward spiral of crime and custody.”