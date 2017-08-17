LIVE: A-level results day 2017

11.50am: Baylis Court School: Teachers waved off their year 13 pupils after they achieved what the Gloucester Avenue school described as its ‘best ever A-level results’.

Its pass rate was 98 per cent, with 87 per cent of grades between A* and C.

A total of 12 per cent of entries were graded either A* or A.

Deborah Asoje, the headteacher, said: “These results are another example of the benefits of the stimulating environment provided by our staff in which our girls blossom and thrive, and where their distinct qualities are developed until each one is ready for the challenges of adult life.

“Every year, all of our students who wish to go to university do so.”

Kainaat Safdar, 18, from Stoke Poges, was one of the stand-out achievers, gaining A*s in English language and literature, and government and politics, and a B in psychology.

Having been ‘really nervous actually this morning’ she checked online before her results to find she had got into the University of Bristol to study politics.

“I was like, well, that must be a mistake because my offer was 3 As, and I really didn’t expect to get any good grades, but something happened.”

She added: “I don’t know if the world has enough politicians yet, but maybe I’ll be joining the ranks.”

11.46am: Cox Green Academy: “Every single student got into their first choice of university” said Heidi Swidenbank, headteacher of the school in Highfield Lane.

A total of 77 per cent of students got A*-C grades, 99 per cent got A*-E grades and 26 per cent got A*-A.

Nick Hoare, 18, got 3 A*s in maths, physics and further maths, and an A in chemistry. He said: “I wasn’t expecting the A* in physics.”

Laura Thrift got 2As in maths and further maths, and a C in Biology. She will be studying MORSE at Southampton University. She said: “Morse is maths, operational research, statistics and economics. I was really nervous collecting my results, I couldn’t get to sleep last night.”

Alex Sadlier, 18, got 2 A*s in maths and further maths, and a B in physics and he will be studying architecture at Cardiff University. He said he chose the university because he loves the city.

Alex Halstead got 2 A*s in maths and further maths, and an A in physics. He will be studying maths at Birmingham University. He said: “It was my first choice, I think I will celebrate later by going to Nando’s.”

Heidi Swidenbank said: “These are truly amazing results that show the hard work and talent of our students. The students have achieved their ambitions and have proven academic success. Whatever they wish to do in the future our students will take great memories from Cox Green with them and the excellent friendships they have formed.”

11.41am: The Windsor Boys’ School: Promising Maidenhead United striker Josh Kelly’s A-level results proved he is just as sharp in exams as he is in the penalty box.

The 18-year-old (pictured right), who studies at The Windsor Boys’ School (TWBS), got an A in physical education, B in maths and a BTEC in business.

He is now hoping to start an apprenticeship in recruitment while gaining first team experience during a loan spell at Bostik League South side Walton Casuals.

Overall, 99 per cent of students at TWBS achieved A*-E grades, 85 per cent managed A*-C ,while 31 per cent got A*-A grades.

Headteacher Gavin Henderson praised his ‘dedicated’ sixth formers and ‘inspirational’ teachers for managing the changes to the A-level programmes.

11.32am: Herschel Grammar School: Most students made it into their first or second choice universities with 27 per cent of pupils achieving A*-A grades.

Overall, the pass rate at the school in Northampton Avenue was 99.7 per cent.

Deputy head Steve Devereux said: “We are pleased we have maintained our average.

“Almost all the students have got into their first or second choice universities.

“Staff and students have done well, it has been challenging with the lack of past papers available for students to practice.”

Picking up their AS-level results were 17-year-olds Ayesha Narod, Sarah Choudry and Kinza Shah who said they will celebrate by getting started on studying for next year’s exams.

Kinza who got an A in politics and B in English added: “I am pleasantly surprised, it was a very stressful year, we are happy half of it is done.”

11.27am: Altwood Church Of England School: Headteacher Neil Dimbleby was ‘buzzing’ over another year of good results.

The Altwood Road school saw a slight dip in the overall pass rate to 98 per cent, down from last year’s 99 per cent.

But there was also a five per cent rise in the number of A* and A grades, which was up to 35 per cent this time around.

Mr Dimbleby said: “We’ve had further success [this year], lots of students picking up their envelopes with beaming smiles because it means they’ve got their place at university or their apprenticeship.

“That’s what it’s been about, 12 months of building on successes and making sure each student feels fully supported for their next step in life.”

One of the happy faces belonged to head boy Noah Murray, gained an A* in English literature and As in geography and history.

It marks a big change in direction for the 18-year-old, who was set to become a plumber before winning a place to read law at Warwick University.

“At GCSEs I didn’t really like school and wanted to do a plumbing apprenticeship, but I didn’t get it,” he said.

“So I did A-levels instead and put the work in and it’s really paid off.”

Paying tribute to the school, he added: “The support I’ve got from them has been unbelievable –it sounds clichéd, but I can only thank them for what they’ve done.”

11.19am: Desborough College: Headteacher Paul Frazer said there had been many ‘exceptional performances’ from students at the school in Shoppenhangers Road.

A total of 70 per cent of students achieved A*-C and 22 per cent of students achieved A*-A.

Gui Bertholdi, 18, achieved ABB in maths, tech and physics and is off to Loughborough to study automotive engineering.

He said: “It was my first choice so I’m glad I got in. I will be going out with my dad for a meal to celebrate.”

Shaib Akhcar, 19, got an A* in economics, a B in English and a B in maths. He is going to York University to study economics. He said: “I chose York because it was far away and it had a good course.”

Paul Frazer said: “The number of higher grades achieved at A-level has improved significantly with A and B grades accounting for well over half of the total grades awarded. The number of students achieving distinction grades in their BTEC examinations is astonishingly high and there have been many exceptional individual performances.

“They have been a superb cohort and I shall miss them all, although I am thoroughly delighted that the overwhelming majority have been awarded places at their first choice university or are embarking upon their chosen career pathways.

“The results demonstrate once again that Desborough College offers an outstanding education that meets the needs and aspirations of all students.”

11.08am: Upton Court Grammar School: Hard work paid off for students with 13 achieving straight A* and A grades.

One of the top pupils Verity King (pictured with Adam Wall), 18, from Wraysbury, is heading to Durham to study anthropology in September after getting two As and an A*.

“I was hoping to get some As but it was a shock in biology,” she said.

Overall at the school there was a 99.2 per cent pass rate in grades A*-E.

School principal Mercedes Hernandez Estrada said “It has been fantastic to see our students celebrating their grades and having confirmation of their university offer.

“These outcomes are a testament to the students' hard work and talent as well as to the invaluable support they have received from our expert staff.”

10.45am: Beechwood School in Britwell received the highest A-level results ever achieved at the school.

In some subject areas only grades of A*-C were achieved, including art, business studies, ICT, media and performing arts.

The school had 81 per cent of pupils achieve A*-C grades.

Executive headteacher, Kathleen Higgins, said the school is incredibly proud of the results and the students ‘have bright futures ahead of them’.

10.31am: The Windsor Boys’ School had 99 per cent of students achieve A*-E grades, 85 per cent bagged A*-C grades and 31 per cent had A*-A grades.

Chloe Jacobs, 19, is the first student from @LangleyAcademy to be accepted into Oriel College at Oxford University #alevelresultsday pic.twitter.com/J1CB7dFzfM — Stephen Delahunty (@StephenD_BM) August 17, 2017

Great results at Herschel Grammar too. 99.7% A*-E. — Tara O'Connor (@TaraOConnor_BM) August 17, 2017

Herschel's deputy head Steve Devereux: changes to A-levels has made it hard for students to prepare - there are no past papers — Tara O'Connor (@TaraOConnor_BM) August 17, 2017

10.12am: Here's Furze Platt headteacher Tanya White talking about changes to this year's A-levels. Students sit all exams at the end of two years of study instead of throughout the course, and AS results no longer count towards the final grades.

.@Furze_Platt head Tanya White also spoke a little bit about the new A-level structure pic.twitter.com/B7x8FAdXMQ — James Harrison (@JamesHarrisonBM) August 17, 2017

Despite the changes, the school had 31 per cent of pupils achieve A* and A grades - up from 25 per cent last year.

Final #alevelresultsday stop for me at @Furze_Platt where Samuel Sheppard has been casually telling me about his FOUR A*s pic.twitter.com/pw6iOrwpUR — James Harrison (@JamesHarrisonBM) August 17, 2017

9.49am: Further developments in the Nando's story. And this is massive.

So apparently Nando's has got a deal on today. If you show your results you get a free chicken?! — Grace Witherden (@GraceW_BM) August 17, 2017

Just to clarify, it's a free quarter chicken (or chicken wings). We don't want to start a riot.

9.43am: At Cox Green, 80 per cent of students achieved A*-C grades, and 98 per cent achieved A*-E grades. Grace, who is at the school, says every single student got into their first choice university. And they know how to celebrate.

Lots of students at Cox Green celebrating by going to Nando's. Jel — Grace Witherden (@GraceW_BM) August 17, 2017

9.27am: It's all kicking off now. Here's Dave in Windsor.

Students at East Berkshire College, St Leonard's Road, achieve 95% A*-E grades and 68% A*-C @ExpressSeries — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) August 17, 2017

9.23am: Tara's at Wexham School...

It's A-level results day. Adam Fletcher dep head at Wexham School says students and staff have 'risen to the challenge' of different style — Tara O'Connor (@TaraOConnor_BM) August 17, 2017

18-year-old Sana Hussain wants to be an intellegence analyst!! She got A*,A,B but doesn't know which uni she's going to yet pic.twitter.com/GBZUMdGveJ — Tara O'Connor (@TaraOConnor_BM) August 17, 2017

Himat Parmar , 19, is pleased with his 3 distinctions in applied science BTEC. He's heading to Wolverhampton Uni pic.twitter.com/IA7cjfg5np — Tara O'Connor (@TaraOConnor_BM) August 17, 2017

9.20am: Here's Altwood headteacher Neil Dimbleby. He's buzzing, apparently.

.@AltwoodSchool head Neil Dimbleby gave me his thoughts on today's results earlier (we had a fair bit of downtime). He's buzzing pic.twitter.com/qrSMIqqEfW — James Harrison (@JamesHarrisonBM) August 17, 2017

9.16am: Toni-Ann is moving on to study journalism. Very wise, great choice.

Here is Toni-Ann Cover discussing her results at Baylis Court in Slough @ExpressSeries pic.twitter.com/Qfpwh3lK93 — Will Taylor (@WillTaylor_BM) August 17, 2017

9.13am: James is at Altwood, and there's good news for the head boy.

.@AltwoodSchool head boy Noah Murray got AAA and is off to Warwick to study law pic.twitter.com/l5lmb9vyOx — James Harrison (@JamesHarrisonBM) August 17, 2017

9.07am: Remember, if you don't get the university place you were hoping for, it's not the end of the world. You can still find great courses through Clearing. UCAS helped more than 33,000 students through the process last year.

Here's everything you need to know about Clearing and what you need to do to find a university place.

Grace's first stop is Desborough College.

Paul Frazer, headteacher at Desborough School says: "They have been a superb cohort and I shall miss them all" — Grace Witherden (@GraceW_BM) August 17, 2017

Students at Desborough got 70% A*-C, and 22% A*-A and 98% A*-E — Grace Witherden (@GraceW_BM) August 17, 2017

We already have our first set of results in. Altwood School achieved an overall pass rate of 98 per cent, with 35 per cent of entries achieving A* or A grades and 67 per cent getting A*-C grades.

Headteacher Neil Dimbleby said: “I am incredibly proud of our students; all their hard work has certainly paid off! It’s a credit to them and the staff at Altwood that such a significant number of our young people have successfully gained a place at the university or apprenticeship of their choice. I am thrilled for them and would like to take this opportunity to sincerely wish them every success in the next phase of their life.”

Good morning everyone.

We'll be bringing you pass rates, photos and reaction throughout the day from A-level results day.

Good luck to all of the students collecting their results today!