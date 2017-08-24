LIVE: GCSE results day 2017

10.26am:

While we wait, we've been asked to give a shout out to Windsor Girls' School pupil Grace Asquith-Evans, who got a got a 9 in English language, 8 in maths, 8 in English literature, 3 A*s and 4 As.

Well done Grace!

10.25am:

10.17am:

10.13am:

10.10am:

CHURCHMEAD SCHOOL, DATCHET: Headteacher Chris Tomes praised pupils after the school saw 54 per cent achieve at least a grade four in English and maths.

“I would like to congratulate our students on achieving fantastic results,” he said. “I wish them well as they move onto their sixth form studies, many of whom have secured places at our new sixth form or at grammar school. I would also like to thank their teachers and parents for the commitment they have shown in achieving these impressive results.”

In English 74 per cent of pupils got at least a grade four, with 59 per cent getting a grade five or above, and seven pupils achieving the prestigious grade nine.

Special mention went to Agyapomaa Boateng (two grade nine, three A*. five A), Heral Raval (two grade nine, one grade seven, two A* and six A), and head boy Joshua Buckeridge (one grade eight, one grade seven, two A* and five A).

10.04am:

The head of maths at Langley Grammar School has been speaking to reporter Stephen Delahunty about the new grading system.

10.02am:

HEATHFIELD SCHOOL, ASCOT: A ‘sparkling’ 27 per cent of students achieved top grades of A*s and 9s this year – up from 17 per cent last time out.

The school said it achieved its ‘best ever results’ with 58 per cent of pupils achieving A*-A and 7-9 grades in English.

There were outstanding individual performances among the 37 who sat exams – with eight grade 9s, 14 grade 8s, 11 grade 7s, 87 A*s and 81 A grades in total.

Headmistress Marina Gardiner Legge said: ‘I am so pleased and proud of our pupils and staff who have done exceptionally well, particularly when you consider the more rigorous exams this year.”

“We have put a particular focus on academic performance in recent years and these results – our best ever - show the hard work is paying off.

“The results are testament to the dedication and high expectations of our talented team of staff and the hard work and ambition of our students.”

9.55am:

Headteacher Gavin Henderson says he is very proud of the school's results set against the backdrop of 'ever-changing goalposts'. — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) August 24, 2017

Tommy Isakson and Chris Hill have got bucket loads of A*s between them. Congrats fellas. pic.twitter.com/nkquDThJfS — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) August 24, 2017

9.50am:

At The Windsor Boys' School where 69% of students have achieved pass grades in English and Maths. — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) August 24, 2017

9.34am:

Another good year for @NewlandsGirls - 86% grades C/4 or better for 183 pupils across 1,647 exams — James Harrison (@JamesHarrisonBM) August 24, 2017

9.32am: Dave is over in Windsor

First stop, Windsor Girls' School for #GCSEResultsDay2017 Student Aaminah Saleem managed a 7 in Maths, 6 in Eng Lang and 8 in Eng Lit. pic.twitter.com/rYDwZWR9WY — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) August 24, 2017

9.18am:

Didn't get the results you wanted? Never fear. There are plenty of options out there. East Berkshire College released some useful advice ahead of results day, including the following paths you could choose to take:

Re-take your GCSEs in one year

If you need to re-sit your GCSEs, you could do this at your school or local college. Alternatively, you may be able to study a vocational course at college, while re-sitting your GCSE English and/or maths.

A-levels aren’t the only option

There are lots of different paths you can take to get to where you want to be. As well as A-levels, there are an extensive range of vocational courses (e.g. BTECs) and apprenticeships on offer in a wide range of subjects and at various levels. You can check out courses and apprenticeships available at colleges in your area or search apprenticeship vacancies on the National Apprenticeship website

Apprenticeships

Apprenticeships are a great way to learn while you earn. They combine training at College with practical skills learned in the workplace. Apprenticeships are available at four levels and in a wide range of areas, from construction and engineering to catering and IT.

The college has set up its own page with advice, but also recommends visiting the National Apprenticeship website, the Student Room, and the UCAS website.

9.13am:

Will's first stop of the day is at Herschel Grammar School.

Filling in at Slough again for GCSE results day where 99.17% of pupils at Herschel Grammar School gained at least 5 A* - Cs — Will Taylor (@WillTaylor_BM) August 24, 2017

9.11am:

Great news for St Joseph's catholic High School in Slough. Our report Will Taylor will be popping over to speak to some of the pupils a little bit later on.

Congratulations St. Joseph’s Year 11 2017 - best results the school has ever seen – 75% of students 5 A* - C grades incl English & Maths’ — St Josephs RCHS (@StJosephsSlough) August 24, 2017

9.06am:

ALTWOOD CE SCHOOL: The school in Altwood Road, Maidenhead celebrated as 78 per cent of students achieved a pass in English, with 72 per cent achieving a pass in maths and 65 per cent of students achieved a pass in both English and maths.

Headteacher Neil Dimbleby said: “I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to an exceptional group of students, whose hard work and commitment throughout the year has certainly paid off. Massive thanks and congratulations are also due to the parents and staff who have guided and supported our students and who will, no doubt, be enjoying the celebrations taking place this evening. We look forward to seeing these students flourish further in our Sixth Form.”

9.05am:

BAYLIS COURT SCHOOL: Five pupils at the school in Gloucester Avenue, Slough achieved exceptional results.

They were: Nada Gouyez-Benallal (seven A*, two grade 9, one A), Zara Akhtar (six A*, one grade 9, one grade 8), Amenah Khan (five A*, two grade 9), Ruby Pratap (six A*, one A, two grade 8) and Noor Ishan (five A*, two A, two grade 8).

It saw 75 per cent of pupils achieve five A* to C including English and Maths at 4+, and 86 per cent achieved five GCSEs at A* to C.

Headteacher Deborah Ajose said: “All of our staff are dedicated to continuous improvement. We are always striving to do the very best for every girl at Baylis Court School. It is extremely pleasing to see so many girls realise their potential and further their studies in our sixth form.”

9.01am:

OK, let's get the admin out of the way first. There's a new grading system that has been introduced for this year's exams and it takes some getting used to.

As part of reforms to GCSEs in England, students will soon be graded in each subject on a new scale from 9 to 1.

The government hopes the system will make GCSEs more challenging and is being phased in between now and 2019.

To make it more complicated, that means students on Thursday will receive a mixture of letter and number grades, with only English literature, English language and maths adopting the new number system in 2017. All other subjects will still have letter grades. Still with us?

Another 20 subjects will switch to the 9 to 1 grading in 2018, with others following in 2019.

It is hoped the reforms will ‘better differentiate between students of different abilities’. The government has said fewer grade 9s (the highest possible) will be awarded than A*s (the previous highest grade).

In the first year each new GCSE subject is introduced, ‘broadly the same proportion’ of students will get a grade 4 or above as would have got a grade C or above in the old system.

This little chart shows how the old grades roughly match up in comparison with the new ones:

8.54am:

And we are live! Good luck to everyone getting their results today.