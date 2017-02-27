Commons Sense: 'Time for a debt breathing space scheme'

A local resident emailed me about debt. He wrote: 'I am one of those just get by people, who get penalised when I'm able to do a bit of overtime. Slough council reduces my £30 a week housing benefit if I work extra hours'.

Unsecured household debt is rising at its fastest rate since the financial crisis. Debt often strikes when people experience sudden changes such as job loss or ill health. Aggressive action from creditors and pressure to repay debts at an unaffordable rate can lead families to cut back on everyday essentials like food, take out other, expensive loans or fall further behind on essential bills.

My constituent advocated a Breathing Space scheme, which would offer people seeking debt advice a 12-month legal protection from mounting interest, charges and enforcement action. Individuals and families sticking to an affordable repayment plan agreed with their creditors are not harried or hassled for the duration of that plan.

People come to see me about debt problems when the debts have escalated so much that they can hardly breathe. They tell me their children's health and happiness is suffering as a result of creditors unfairly escalating their debt problems.

As debts spiral out of control they risk health, work or relationship problems as a result of anxiety and stress.

I usually refer them on to specialist agencies for advice. If that advice could lead to a guaranteed breathing space I know that most people would be able to get back on their feet.

The Government was due to publish a review of such schemes two years ago, yet nothing practical has happened to give families in problem debt the time and space they need to get back on their feet and put in place a plan to affordably repay their debts.

They need a breathing space now.