Slough site manager jailed over death of woman crushed by falling window frames

A site manager from Slough has been jailed after a woman walking past a construction site was crushed to death by three falling window frames weighing more than half a ton.

Lawyer, Amanda Telfer, 43, died on Thursday, 30 August 2012 in Mayfair when the large unsecured frames toppled over.

Kelvin Adsett, from New Road, was convicted at the Old Bailey on Thursday, March 23, of manslaughter by gross negligence and offences contrary to Section 7a of the Health and Safety at Work Act.

The 64-year-old was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment for manslaughter and nine months' imprisonment for the Health and Safety offence, with sentences to run concurrently, at the Old Bailey yesterday (Friday).

Another man, Damian Lakin-Hall, 50, of Portsmouth Road, Cobham, Surrey was convicted under the same act as he told officers at the scene that the frames had been secured to the wall with a ratchet strap. Evidence showed that had never been the case.

He was sentenced to six months' imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Slough company IS Europe Ltd, for which Adsett was the on-site project manager, was convicted of offences under Section 2 and 3 of the Health and Safety at Work Act.

It was fined £100,000 but the court heard its accounts contained only £250.

Costs of £100,000 were also awarded which will be divided equally between the Metropolitan Police, Health and Safety Executive and Crown Prosecution Service.

Metropolitan Police detective chief inspector Andrew Chalmers said: "The sentencing brings to a conclusion an incredibly long and complex investigation that has taken almost five years to bring before the courts.

"I am grateful for the hard work of all those involved, my investigating officers, the prosecution team and the Health and Safety Executive, and would like to commend the patience and dignity shown by Amanda's family over this long period.

"I hope this case will serve as a stark reminder to others that health and safety laws exist for a reason and must be adhered to."

Amanda's parents, Barry and Ann Telfer, said following the verdict: "Amanda was a bright lovely professional woman living her life to the full and making plans for the future.

"Her future was taken from her when she was crushed to death by half ton window frames which took two seconds to fall on her.

"The frames had been left standing, almost vertically, at the side of a public pavement, unsecured to anything, unattended and with no safety barriers around them.

"If construction companies and the people who work for them are not held to account for such high levels of negligence and incompetence then none of us is safe walking the streets next to construction sites.

"It is nearly five years since Amanda died.

"We would like to thank the police, health and safety officers and prosecution who worked on behalf of Amanda for their persistence and patience.

"We and all Amanda's family and friends will always miss her.

"Nothing will change that."