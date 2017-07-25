Slough Town home games to be filmed for match highlights

Fans will be able to catch up on match highlights from Slough Town home games this season after the club announced a partnership with FCVideo.

The company, which specialises in filming sporting events, particularly for non-league clubs in Steps 1-4, will film the Rebels’ home EVO-STIK League South Premier matches and selected home cup matches at Arbour Park, and make highlights and goal clips available to view online.

It already has a similar deal in place with Maidenhead United, and a video of Dave Tarpey's wonder goal against Dartford went viral in December.

In an announcement on Slough Town's website, Lee Carpenter, director at FCVideo said: “FCVideo are proud to have been chosen to partner with Slough Town FC in what we hope will be an exciting season for the Ccub, players & supporters.

“Having experienced two promotions last season, we hope to be able to assist the management team with full match footage, whilst also providing the fans with match highlights.

“The club has some exciting plans to enhance the fans’ experience, bringing them closer to the Club, and we are proud to be a part of that.”