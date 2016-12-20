Sofa fire spreads to garage and damages Porsche

Firefighters from Slough were called to a garage fire in St Johns Road today.

A sofa, which had been left outside by the owner, was on fire and the blaze had spread to the garage by the time the officers arrived at 11.30am.

A Porsche in the garage was damaged in the fire and officers used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to put out the fire.

Just one crew from Slough Fire Station attended the incident and no one was injured.

Officers spent around two hours on the scene, and the cause was described as ‘suspiciously unknown’.