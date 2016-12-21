Thu, 22
Fri, 23
Sat, 24
SECTION INDEX

Slough man set to face trial for terrorism offences

Reporter:

James Preston

comments 0
Reports of violent crime to Thames Valley Police increased by 30 per cent in last year

A 21-year-old man from Slough is set to face trial for 10 terrorism offences.

Taha Hussain, formerly of Langtree Avenue, was charged yesterday with four offences, including one count of encouragement of terrorism contrary to section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006 and three counts of distribution or circulation of a terrorist publication contrary to section 2(1) of the Terrorism Act 2006.

He had previously been charged with one count of distribution or circulation of a terrorist publication contrary to section 2(1) of the Terrorism Act 2006 and five counts of disseminating terrorist publications contrary to section 2 of Terrorism Act 2006.

All the charges will be heard in one trial.

Hussain was remanded in custody to appear at Central Criminal Court on January 12.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Photo Galleries

Top Ten Articles

Update: Man dies following M4 crash

Update: Man dies following M4 crash

The crash, which took place at about 7am today (Thursday), involved three vehicles. One man sadly died as a result of the collision and his next of kin have been informed.

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved