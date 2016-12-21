Slough man set to face trial for terrorism offences

A 21-year-old man from Slough is set to face trial for 10 terrorism offences.

Taha Hussain, formerly of Langtree Avenue, was charged yesterday with four offences, including one count of encouragement of terrorism contrary to section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006 and three counts of distribution or circulation of a terrorist publication contrary to section 2(1) of the Terrorism Act 2006.

He had previously been charged with one count of distribution or circulation of a terrorist publication contrary to section 2(1) of the Terrorism Act 2006 and five counts of disseminating terrorist publications contrary to section 2 of Terrorism Act 2006.

All the charges will be heard in one trial.

Hussain was remanded in custody to appear at Central Criminal Court on January 12.