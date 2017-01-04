Firefighters called after Audi ends up on roof on M4

The M4 had to be briefly closed last night (Tuesday) following a vehicle collision.

Firefighters from Slough and Langley were called to the motorway between junctions five and six at about 11pm, where they found an Audi A3 on its roof.

A Ford Mondeo and a Land Rover Freelander were also involved.

By the time fire crews arrived, four people who had been in the cars were out of their vehicles and were treated at the scene.