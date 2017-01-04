SECTION INDEX

Firefighters called after Audi ends up on roof on M4

Reporter:

James Preston

comments 0
Firefighters tackle garage fire in Maidenhead

The M4 had to be briefly closed last night (Tuesday) following a vehicle collision.

Firefighters from Slough and Langley were called to the motorway between junctions five and six at about 11pm, where they found an Audi A3 on its roof.

A Ford Mondeo and a Land Rover Freelander were also involved.

By the time fire crews arrived, four people who had been in the cars were out of their vehicles and were treated at the scene.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

Update: Man dies following M4 crash

Update: Man dies following M4 crash

The crash, which took place at about 7am today (Thursday), involved three vehicles. One man sadly died as a result of the collision and his next of kin have been informed.

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved