Slough holiday-makers ‘enjoy VIP lifestyle’ as town tops spending list

People in Slough are willing to splash out on luxury holidays as the town tops a list of the biggest spenders when it comes to high-end getaways, a study has found.

A luxury holiday provider found its customers from Slough, which totalled 189 bookings, spent an average of more than £3,800 on each holiday - the most nationwide.

Slough came in ahead of South West London and Twickenham to take top spot, with nine of the top ten highest spending postcodes situated within the London commuter belt in the study by Sun-hat Villas & Resorts.

“It’s clear that the people of Slough like the VIP lifestyle,” said managing director Peter Jenkins. “Such countdowns usually feature major cities, so it’s great to see a real mix of names on the list.

“What is clear is that people are wanting more from their holidays. Everyone is working harder and times have been tough, but the area most aren’t prepared to scrimp on is their annual getaway. It’s that break from the norm that everyone needs.”

Click here for more information.