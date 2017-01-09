CCTV released following engine oil thefts from Slough shop

Police are searching for a man who stole engine oil from a Slough shop on two occasions.

The shoplifting incidents took place at the Good Companions Service Station in Stoke Poges Lane.

On Monday, December 12, a man entered the shop and stole 10 litres of Mobil oil.

The second offence took place on Monday, December 19, when a man entered the same store and stole three gallons of engine oil.

Police have released a CCTV image (inset) of a man they believe may have information about the thefts.

Investigating officer PC White, based at Slough Police Station, said: “We are carrying out an investigation in order to identify the man responsible for these two incidents.

“If you witnessed either of these offences, or if you have any information which relates to them or could help our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.