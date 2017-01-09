Five arrested following group ‘altercation’ in Slough car park

Three men and two boys have been arrested following an ‘altercation’ involving about 15 people in a Slough car park.

The incident took place at New Horizons in Pursers Court at about 6.45pm on November 18.

Three men sustained injuries which required hospital treatment. A 19-year-old man received stab wounds to his thighs, a 20-year-old man sustained stab wounds to his back and left thigh, and an 18-year-old man was left with a head injury.

Police said three 18-year-old men, two from Slough and one from Langley, and two boys, aged 13 and 15 and both from Slough, have been arrested in connection with an incident of grievous bodily harm.

They have been released on police bail until Friday, February 17.