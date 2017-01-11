Elderly man has wallet stolen by fake delivery driver

An 89-year-old man had his wallet snatched from his hand in his own home by a thief purporting to be a delivery man.

At about 10.30pm on Sunday, the victim answered the front door of his home in Mirador Crescent, Slough, to a man claiming to work for a parcel delivery company.

The visitor told the man he had a parcel for his neighbour but had thrown it into the victim’s back garden by mistake, before asking for permission to go and retrieve the package.

Once inside the house, the offender asked the victim to check he had his wallet as did not want to be accused of stealing it.

When the wallet was produced, the offender snatched it from the elderly man’s hand with enough force to cause him to fall backwards, before the thief left his home.

The black leather wallet contained cash, a driving licence and a bank card.

The thief was described as white, about 30-years-old, stocky, with thick dark hair and wearing dark clothing.

Investigating officer, DC Amanda Winterbourne, said: “The elderly victim was left very shaken by the incident and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have information that can help with our enquiries.

“We’d advise people to check for proof of identity and, if in any doubt, do not let the person into your home.”

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.