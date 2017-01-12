Mugger snatches handbag from ‘elderly and frail’ woman in Slough

Police are hunting for a man who snatched a handbag from an 88-year-old woman on a street in Slough.

The elderly woman was walking southbound along the Farnham Road, with the use of her walking stick, close to Three Tuns Pub, at about 8.15am on Monday morning.

A man brushed past her and attempted to grab her bag. The victim struggled with the robber, who managed to break the bag’s strap and run away with her possessions along the Bath Road towards Maidenhead.

The handbag contained cash, a bank card, house keys and other personal belongings.

The victim sustained bruising and swelling to her left wrist, but did not require hospital treatment.

The mugger is described as white, about 18 to 20-years-old, about 5ft 11ins to 6ft 1ins tall, and was wearing dark clothing.

Investigating officer DC Samuel French said: “This incident is particularly shocking as it involved an elderly and frail woman who relies on the use of a walking stick to get around, at a busy time of the morning when many vehicles would have been passing.

“She would have been clearly frail and vulnerable and the offender has taken full advantage of this. What the offender may not have realised is that the handbag had a long strap and the victim had wound part of this around her wrist.

“When the offender tried to grab the bag, she put up a fight and entered into a ‘tug-of-war’ with the offender right up until he managed to snap the strap and run off with the bag.

“I am very keen to hear from any witnesses who may have seen anything connected to the incident.”

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.