Work to finally begin on temporary ice rink

The installation of the structure to support a temporary ice rink behind Montem Leisure Centre is due to begin tomorrow (Tuesday).

Six lorries will deliver the building, which is expected to take a week to assemble, before work starts on the ice itself.

The temporary rink was originally expected to open in mid-November before being delayed until December 17.

The date was the pushed back again because legal contracts between Slough Borough Council and the Ice Rink Company had not been signed.

The rink will be in place while Absolutely Ice, which closed in October, undergoes a £7.7.m refurbishment.

The car park at the centre in Montem Lane will be closed from tomorrow until Friday to allow construction vehicles and cranes access to the site.

Alison Hibbert, leisure services manager, said: “It will be very exciting to see the main bit of the temporary structure being delivered and built.

“We apologise for any inconvenience to users of the Montem Leisure Centre due to the works in the car park however safety is paramount and the team will release the spaces for parking again as soon as it is safe to do so.”