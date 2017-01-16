Court date set for trio charged with series of burglaries

Three people have been charged with a series of burglaries in Buckinghamshire and Berkshire.
Westley Harcup, 39, of Monksfield Way, Slough, Sarah Belcher, 40, of Brammas Close, Slough, and Ruben Smith, 33, of no fixed address, were all arrested on Saturday, January 7, and charged the following day.
Harcup was charged with two counts of robbery, one count of fraud and one count of burglary.
Blecher was charged with one count of burglary and Smith was charged with two counts of robbery, one count of fraud and two counts of burglary.
The offences took place between December 23 and Saturday, January 7, in Iver, Chalfont St Peter and Slough.
Smith, Harcup and Belcher appeared at Slough Magistrates Court on Monday, January 9, and were remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on February 6.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for Windsor and Maidenhead, Slough and Wokingham, warning that rain moving eastwards across the south of the country may turn to snow in some places.
New images have been released to show how an overhauled and extended Slough Ice Arena will look once the revamp is complete.