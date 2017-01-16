Court date set for trio charged with series of burglaries

Three people have been charged with a series of burglaries in Buckinghamshire and Berkshire.

Westley Harcup, 39, of Monksfield Way, Slough, Sarah Belcher, 40, of Brammas Close, Slough, and Ruben Smith, 33, of no fixed address, were all arrested on Saturday, January 7, and charged the following day.

Harcup was charged with two counts of robbery, one count of fraud and one count of burglary.

Blecher was charged with one count of burglary and Smith was charged with two counts of robbery, one count of fraud and two counts of burglary.

The offences took place between December 23 and Saturday, January 7, in Iver, Chalfont St Peter and Slough.

Smith, Harcup and Belcher appeared at Slough Magistrates Court on Monday, January 9, and were remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on February 6.