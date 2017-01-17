Police appeal for witnesses to Uxbridge Road hit and run

Motorists who may hold vital information about the death of a 44-year-old man on Uxbridge Road are being urged to come forward.

Thames Valley Police has made a new appeal to the drivers and passengers in two vehicles which were in the area at the time of the fatal collision.

At about 11.25pm on Sunday, December 11, a pedestrian was struck by at least one vehicle in the carriageway of the A412 Uxbridge Road in George Green.

The vehicle did not stop following the collision and the pedestrian, a man from Slough, sadly died at the scene.

A 32-year-old man from Slough was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a collision, causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs.

He has been released on bail until February 20.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Ashley Hannibal of Roads Policing, said: “I am particularly appealing to the drivers and passengers in two vehicles that were seen in the area around the time of the collision.

“CCTV shows that the vehicles turned into Church Lane, Slough, from the A412, however the footage is of poor quality and therefore the make, model and colour of the vehicles cannot be established at this time.

“The driving conditions that evening were made difficult by dense fog.

“If you were driving a vehicle in the area at that time or know someone who was or who was a passenger in a vehicle please contact us on 101 quoting reference 1596 (11/12/16).”

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.