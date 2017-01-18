Slough man jailed for burglary and robbery

A man from Slough has been jailed for a burglary and robbery in Bracknell.

Jamie Barrett, 28, of Lansdowne Avenue, Slough, was convicted and sentenced for both offences at Reading Crown Court on Friday.

He pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and was found guilty by a unanimous jury of one count of robbery.

Barrett was sentenced to two years and two months in prison.

On September 7, at about 5.50pm, Barrett broke into a property in Lindenhill Road, Bracknell, while the home was empty by smashing a window with a brick and stole games consoles and video games.

On September 14 at about 6am, he stole a handbag from a 62-year-old woman by pulling it from her grasp and breaking the bag’s strap in an alleyway close to Merryhill Road, also in Bracknell.

He was charged with both offences on September 15.

Investigating officer PC Marcus Burrows said: “These offences have both had a lasting effect on their victims, who have been left distressed by Barrett’s actions.

“Now that he will be serving time in prison, I hope that he has a long, hard think about his actions and how they have affected others.

“Members of the public should be able to go about their daily business without the fear that they are going to be attacked and have their property stolen or their homes broken into.

“I hope that Barrett seeks the help and support he needs so that when he is released from prison he does not re-offend.”