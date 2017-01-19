Slough secondary schools among country's best at GCSE

Secondary schools in Slough have been ranked among the best performing in the country for GCSEs in new league tables released by the Government today.

New assessment criteria has been put into place this year, ranking schools using ‘Progress 8’ and ‘Attainment 8’.

Progress 8 looks at pupil progression - where they start to where they end up in terms of their academic performance.

Attainment 8 looks at the raw results across individual pupils' best eight subjects. English and maths are compulsory, then there is a choice of three core academic subjects and three from the Department of Education’s approved list.

Slough Borough Council said pupils in the town ranked sixteenth in the country for Progress 8 and eighth in the country for Attainment 8 out of 152 local authority areas for GCSE results.

Results in English and maths at GCSE were nine per cent higher than the national average, with 72 per cent of pupils gaining A*-C grades.

At A-Level, Slough pupils fell just behind the national average for average grade results.

However, pupils were above the national average for 16 to 18-year-olds achieving AAB or higher in at least two facilitating subjects, at 17.7 per cent.

Councillor Sabia Hussain, commissioner for education and children’s services, said: “These results are excellent and show’s the commitment and excellence of Slough’s schools in not only ensuring pupils gain good grades at GCSE, but also in improving the lives of Slough’s young people by the excellent progression they make.

“The hard work of teachers, support staff and, of course, the pupils themselves cannot be underestimated and these results are testament to that.”