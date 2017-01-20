Man attacked and robbed in ‘busy’ Slough town centre

The victim of a robbery was taken to hospital after being assaulted by three teenage boys who stole his phone.

At about 4.35pm on Saturday, a man in his 20s was in Herschel Street, close to the junction with Park Street, when he was attacked by the three boys.

He fell to the ground and had his iPhone stolen from him by the trio, who then left.

The victim sustained severe bruising to his jaw, which required hospital treatment.

PC Ryan Powell said: "I am appealing for witnesses to this robbery which left the victim with significant injuries and discomfort.



"The crime happened in Slough town centre on a busy Saturday afternoon, so we are hoping there may have been witnesses to this violent incident.



"If you have any information which could assist with the investigation and help to bring the offenders to justice, please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43170013120."



Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.